Roof of motel in Rockingham County collapses after massive fire

EDEN, N.C. – Crews responded to a fire at a motel in northern Rockingham County on Friday.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, reported at about 3 p.m. at the Eden Inn at 213 S. Van Buren Road, according to fire officials.

The roof of a building at the motel collapsed.

Multiple units responded to the fire.

The fire started in one of the rooms and spread to the attic, according to the Eden Fire Department.

Details were not immediately available about the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside at the time.