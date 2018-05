× Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of US-29 northbound in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of US-29 northbound in Greensboro Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gate City Boulevard. The scene is expected to be clear at 2:30 p.m.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.