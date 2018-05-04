× Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died from their injuries after a crash in Kernersville Thursday, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on East Mountain Street near Macy Grove Road.

Two motorcyclists traveling east were involved in the crash and both were thrown from their motorcycles. They were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Kernersville police said in the Friday night news release that one of the motorcyclists has died from their injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Kernersville police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.