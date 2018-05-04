× Miss Babe Ruth to make special appearance at Grasshoppers game on Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miss Babe Ruth, the Greensboro Grasshoppers beloved batdog, will make a special appearance at First National Bank Field during Friday night’s game against the Greenville Drive, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Miss Babe was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in January and hasn’t been at the ballpark for about two months.

“People ask me about her every day,” said Grasshoppers president and general manager Donald Moore. “I don’t know what we’ll do at the game for sure because, quite frankly, I’m not sure what she’s capable of doing. I’d love to have her walk the bases after the game.”

Miss Babe has lost most of the use of her back legs but can walk with the help of a harness.

