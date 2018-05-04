Meet the new gorilla at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo has a new gorilla!

Five-year-old Dembae joined the troop in March when he moved from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado after his father died.

Dembae's addition means there are three 5-year-old male gorillas and one that is 8 years old. That's quite a lot of kids in one troop!

Together, the boys are very playful and zoo guests really enjoy watching them interact with each other. Eight total gorillas live at the NC Zoo.

The boys will stay until they become teens. Then, they will have to move to another zoo and lead their own troop, or join together as a bachelor troop.