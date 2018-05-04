× Mark Wahlberg’s burger restaurant ‘Wahlburgers’ open in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wahlburgers, the Boston-based burger restaurant and bar that was originally launched by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, has opened in Raleigh.

According to WTVD, the Raleigh location becomes the first in North Carolina.

“Our family is excited to open our first North Carolina restaurant in Raleigh, and we appreciate the opportunity to become part of the community,” said Mark Wahlberg.

Created by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, the chef-inspired menu features an emphasis on fresh, simple food that highlights some of his family’s favorites including:

Donnie’s choice: BBQ Bacon Burger, available as a turkey or beef burger and described as a “spiced-up weekend barbecue on a bun,” topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh jalapenos and barbecue sauce

Mark’s choice: Thanksgiving Day, “like Thanksgiving leftovers on a bun,” made with fresh ground seasoned turkey, stuffing, Paul’s house-made orange-cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash and mayo

Paul’s choice: Wahlburger’s signature Our Burger

“We preach being involved in the community to our team, it’s embedded in our culture, and we are beyond ecstatic to open in one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” said owner Greg Pranzo in a news release. “We look forward to being a good neighbor and are beyond thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response we have already received from the community.”