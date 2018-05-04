Man asks Toys ‘R’ Us employee to watch baby, leaves store and doesn’t return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who asked a Toys "R" Us employee to watch his baby before walking out and never coming back, WNEP reports.

The man went to the Toys "R" Us store in Wilkes-Barre around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. At some point, he asked an employee to hold the infant and walked off.

The baby, whose age has not been released, is safe in the custody of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Employees didn't want to speak on camera but told WNEP they are upset that it happened.

Police have not released any information about the man.

“It's better for the kid because if not this place, they could've left the kid somewhere else. So that's obviously dangerous for the kid. I'm glad it is in safe hands now,” said shopper Vinay Kantheti.