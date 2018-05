Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Postal workers are holding a food drive and it's easy for the community to get involved.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 12, postal workers will hold their annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive, which will benefit four local pantries: The Salvation Army, Allied Churches, DreamAlign and SAFE.

All participants have to do is fill a bag with nonperishables and leave it near their mailbox.

