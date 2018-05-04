Lineman working on power line dies days after being shocked in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A lineman shocked Tuesday morning while working on a power line in Wilkes County has died, Mulberry-Fairplains Fire/Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The man, identified as T.C. Simpson, was working on a line on Wood Stream Drive when he was shocked.

Simpson’s coworkers provided treatment until paramedics arrived. He was flown to a local hospital and has since died.

“We at Mulberry Fairplains Fire & Rescue extend our deepest sympathies to TC’s family members as well as the entire Pike Electric organization,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Please continue to pray for this family. These linemen are unsung heroes that we as a society rely on. God Bless them all!”