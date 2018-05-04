Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- The news of a kill list found at Archdale-Trinity Middle School made parents a little uneasy Friday afternoon.

“It's pretty scary because my kids will be in that school pretty soon,” Wayman Edg said.

Edg says his kids will be sixth-graders next year at Archdale-Trinity Middle, but he isn’t considering enrolling them into another school.

“I normally wouldn’t think that this would happen in this area, but it doesn't surprise me with everything that has been going on. It's surprising that it's students and adults. Other than that, we got to do something,” he said.

Randolph County Schools tells FOX8 that the principal found out about the list after school on Wednesday.

It had the names of 15 students and five adults. A student had it and was showing it to classmates.

However, the school district says it was never posted on social media.

“So, you are worried about the child first and foremost then you are worried about the students at the school. Being a former teacher, you worry about the staff as well,” Anna Watts said.

Watts and her family live behind the school. She said she heard about it through some chatter online.

“If something happened here at the school, how would it affect us here? Would we be able to travel outside of our neighborhood first of all?” she said.

The news of this comes just days after a similar list was found in Macon County, in an alleged revenge plot.

The list, written by the 16-year-old boy and his teenage girlfriend, included the names of 11 students, Franklin High School Principal Barry Woody and law enforcement officials.

The items seized from the teen’s room include:

Winchester .22 rifle

Mossberg 702 .22 rifle

Mossberg 12 ga shotgun

SKS 7.62 x 39 rifle

.22 revolver

.45 pistol

.22 pistol

9mm pistol

Then, back in March, 17-year-old Wheatmore High School student Jacob Norris was arrested for making a list of students he wanted to harm.

“As a parent, sending my children to school one of these days is going to be a very big concern... Their safety every day,” Watts said.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey said there have been no disruptions at the school the past couple of days.

Gainey said the reason the school system didn't send out a mass email to parents is because it affected a limited number of people.