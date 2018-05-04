Greensboro police increase patrols on West Market Street after multiple businesses robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for multiple armed robberies.

Police believe the masked man seen in surveillance footage robbed Smile Mart on West Market street on Saturday night, taking cash, cigarettes and cigars.

A few hours later, investigators believe he went down the road to Great Stops and took money and cigars.

Police think he’s also responsible for a robbery at CVS on Wendover on April 20th.

The owner of Smile Mart wanted to stay anonymous, but told FOX8 he is frustrated by the robberies. He said his store has been targeted three times in the last seven months.

There have been nine commercial robberies between 4600 West Market Street and 6000 West Market Street this year, according to Greensboro police. There were three at this time last year.

A Greensboro investigator told us that area is a “target rich” environment. There are a lot of gas stations in a small area suspects can get to.

Officers have been given the locations and times of the robberies to increase patrols in the area.