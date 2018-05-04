× Former Fort Bragg soldier facing child pornography charges now a fugitive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Fort Bragg soldier set to enter a plea on possession of child pornography charges is now on the run, WSOC reports.

A year and a half ago, the Army said Alex Zwiefelhofer deserted his Fort Bragg-based unit.

Posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages showed him fighting with a nationalist militia in Ukraine.

Then, last June, Zwiefelhofer was one of three Americans arrested trying to cross the border into South Sudan, presumably to fight in a civil war there.

Six weeks later, Zwiefelhofer was arrested at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for possession of child pornography.

Bondswoman Karina Oganova agreed to post the $50,000 bond to get Zwiefelhofer out of jail.

She said when he got out of jail, the Army was waiting and took him into custody for deserting. But nine months later, Zwiefelhofer disappeared again.

He was scheduled to be in court in Charlotte on Monday to enter a plea on the child pornography charges but never appeared.

Zwiefelhofer’s father, Jared Zwiefelhofer, who is a police chief in Wisconsin, told WSOC that he hasn’t heard from his son for several weeks and doesn’t know where he is.

“To be very straightforward with you, I’m in law enforcement and I don’t believe anything he tells me,” Jared said. “I don’t know what’s true, what’s not true. We haven’t been told a whole lot from the military.”