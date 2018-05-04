Father charged after 2 children fall out of van into busy intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- A 40-year-old Wisconsin man faces child neglect charges after two of his children allegedly fell from the van drive he was driving, WITI reports.

Robert Horsch has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child and knowingly operating while revoked.

Witnesses say the children -- a 22-month-old and a 3-year-old -- fell from an intersection in Sheboygan around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say Horsch never stopped the van after the children fell out.

A criminal complaint says Horsch went home before he "realized they were gone."

When told that multiple witnesses had seen the children fall from the van, investigators said Horsch "expressed disbelief" that it could have happened and said the children "must have climbed over the seat and opened the door on their own." He later admitted the incident was his fault.

The 3-year-old suffered road rash, child abrasions, and a chipped tooth. The 22-month-old suffered road rash, a skull fracture, scalp swelling and a small hematoma.

"It's extremely saddening that this could even happen -- that a father could not notice his own children falling out of the car," said prosecutor Alexandra Smathers.