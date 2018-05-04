× 2nd person charged with murder after 16-year-old shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second person has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Greensboro in March.

Hajji Dequan Johnson, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, according to Greensboro police.

Officers went to 4411 Baker Ave. at 9:08 p.m. on March 26 after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located Sateria Zoe Fleming, a Western Guilford High School student, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Fleming was taken off life-support on March 28.

Channay Ericka Morehead, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder after she and two others were stopped during a traffic stop that led to an officer-involved shooting on March 27.

Johnson, who was also arrested after the traffic stop, was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.

Courtney Tyreek Baskins, 22, of High Point, was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement official after the traffic stop.