Woman shot in back in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is recovering after being shot in the back in Burlington early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about midnight, officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Elwood Street in reference to a shooting inside an occupied dwelling. Arriving officers found the 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

In addition, they learned that the home was occupied by the woman’s 26-year-old boyfriend and the couples’ two young children. The man and children were not injured.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.