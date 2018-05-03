× Swim advisory issued for part of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A swim advisory has been issued for a portion of Myrtle Beach after high levels of bacteria were detected, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The advisory is in effect for the area near 77th Avenue North.

“It is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area,” the department said on Wednesday. “To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water. People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water.”

Samples showed the area had a bacterial level of 315. Swimming is not advised until the measurement drops below 104.

It is not known when the advisory will be lifted.

Click here to view recent water sampling results along the coast.

