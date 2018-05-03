× South Carolina woman arrested after allegedly fleeing crash that injured 3 kids

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was arrested after police said she crashed into a mother and her children before fleeing the scene, WSOC reports.

Police said Sara Dawkins, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 8 a.m. Tuesday inside the York city limits on U.S. 321, but police later found the SUV Dawkins is accused of driving on Old Pickney Road miles away.

Dawkins fled the crash scene Tuesday morning in a gray Ford Explorer then ditched the SUV and ran off.

Warrants against Dawkins say she had no driver’s license at the time of the crash, which left children ages 11, 12, 14 and their mother injured.

All four were treated and released from the hospital, police say.

Dawkins was charged with use of a vehicle without permission, violation of beginner permit and hit-and-run with minor personal injury.