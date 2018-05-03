South Carolina teen uses money from 1st paycheck to buy shoes for classmate in need

CONWAY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen in need was moved to tears after a classmate used money from her first paycheck to buy him new shoes.

A beautiful Facebook video posted by Sofi Cruz Turner shows her giving the shoes, socks, shirts and backpack to her long-time friend, Jahiem.

She decided to buy the items after he asked if someone could buy him a new pair of shoes.

“He has always been that one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being,” Turner wrote in the post.

The video shows Turner hug Jahiem before he breaks down into tears.

“Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he was didn’t know what to think,” she said. “I am so thankful to know that giving Jahiem those shoes made him so happy and allowing me to realize that giving someone something so special can be life-changing.”

The post has more 89,000 views, 3,400 likes, and 1,700 shares.