South Carolina mother angry after teacher’s comment to her 8-year-old girl with earache: ‘Commit suicide, then it won’t hurt’

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina mother is upset after a teacher made an apparent joke about suicide to her 8-year-old daughter.

The Island Packet reported that Shandi Wallace said her daughter recently told one of her teachers at Montessori School of Columbia that she had an earache.

The teacher responded to saying, “Commit suicide, then it won’t hurt,” according to the paper.

Two other students confirmed that the teacher made the comment. School leaders spoke to the teacher who admitted that he used poor judgement.

“We deeply regret the comment made by a teacher to one of our students,” said Karen Kuse, the head of the school, in an email statement. “Though the teacher said he was joking, the comment was wrong, thoughtless, and contrary to the values we teach.”

Kuse said the teacher has been told to remain home until further notice.