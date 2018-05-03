× Mystery pooper at high school’s track turned out to be superintendent, police say

HOLMDEL, N.J. — A mystery pooper at a high school football field and track turned out to be the school district superintendent, Holmdel police told NJ.com.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, of Aberdeen, New Jersey, is charged with defecating in public, lewdness and littering.

Human feces had been found “on a daily basis” recently on or near Holmdel High School’s track and football field, police said.

Surveillance cameras were set up and Tramaglini was caught in the act and charged Monday.

Police said Tramaglini was running at the track at 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested.

Tramaglini has taken a paid leave of absence. He was making $147,504 per year as the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.