Man, woman found dead in Greensboro home identified, homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The two people found dead inside a home in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon have been identified and their deaths are being investigated as a homicide, according to Greensboro police.

Shaqunna Shana Hudson, 34, and Jermaine Anton Wilson, 36, were found dead at their home on 2101 Finley St. Police say their injuries are consistent with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available, Greensboro police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.