Kernersville woman who stole nearly $4 million from hospital given 102-month prison sentence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Kernersville woman who stole nearly $4 million from High Point Regional Health System was sentenced on Wednesday to 102 months in prison, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Kimberly Russell Hobson, 46, pleaded guilty in early February to felony charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Hobson was employed in accounting and finance at High Point Regional Hospital for more than 20 years, ending in August 2017.

According to the release, Hobson wrote checks to cash and to herself and family members, which were then deposited in her personal bank account. She also directed payments from hospital accounts to her personal loans and credit cards and used a hospital-issued credit card for personal expenses.

In total, Hobson stole $3,880,075.53 from High Point Regional Hospital. She was ordered to repay the entire amount, as well as a forfeiture judgment of $2,675,000.