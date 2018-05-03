Kernersville restaurant serving up sizzling, sweet summer favorites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- All this hot weather has everyone thinking about summer, and nothing says summer like a hot dog and ice cream.

People have been going to a Kernersville grill for more than 30 years to enjoy both. Doss' Old Fashion Ice Cream and Grill serves a literal ton of hot dogs every month and hundreds of gallons of ice cream.

There, hot dogs are served all the way with mustard, onions, chili, and slaw. The ice cream comes in 32 flavors, including hard-to-find choices like banana pudding and lemon chiffon. They even create old-fashioned ice cream sundaes and banana splits.

The owners opened 33 years ago and plan to stay in Kernersville for years to come.