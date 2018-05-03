Crevice gardens can be an effective design for places that are dry and lack irrigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – You may be familiar with a traditional rock garden, but crevice gardens can be another option for a modern look.

Beyond style, they also serve a functional purpose to help with growing pains. There’s a crevice garden at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension at Guilford County.

Urban Horticulture Extension Agent Hanna Smith says a crevice garden can be an effective design for places that are dry and lack irrigation.

For that reason, it’s ideal to use plants that don’t use a lot of water.

“The other thing that you want to look for when purchasing plants are the low growing ones, so some of these will get a little bit taller and so they're strategically placed more toward the back, but a lot of these are ground covers. Make sure to take that into consideration on your plant selection,” Smith said.

Smith suggests making sure you have enough space, sunlight and room to dig into the soil before building a crevice garden.