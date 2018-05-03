× A man crawled into a vent in a women’s bathroom and got stuck. His body was found days later

CALGARY, Alberta – A man died after he crawled into a vent in a woman’s bathroom and got stuck.

The Calgary Herald reported that the body was found inside a women’s bathroom at the Core Shopping Center mall in Calgary on Monday.

The man’s identity has not been released. The body was found after a maintenance worker was called to fix a toilet.

Police said the man climbed inside a wall behind the toilets through a vent opening and became stuck for three days.

“I’ve probably been, like, right by it and didn’t even know it,” a woman told 660 NEWS. “That’s really scary to think.”