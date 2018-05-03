× 4-year-old North Carolina girl nearly loses eye after being attacked by family’s newly adopted dog

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 4-year-old North Carolina girl is recovering after a dog the family recently adopted attacked her inside her home Wednesday night, WSOC reports.

The family adopted the 3-year-old dog on Saturday from the Catawba County Humane Society. The girl’s mother, Justina Turner, said the animal appeared to be friendly when they adopted it.

Turner says she and her daughter were in the living room of her home when the dog suddenly attacked the child, biting her face. She said the dog bit down so hard that she wasn’t sure how she was going to get the animal off her daughter.

The attack nearly ripped the 4-year-old girl’s right eye out and caused her to get several stitches around her eye.

The 60-pound animal will be quarantined for the next 10 days at the Caldwell County Animal Shelter to make sure it does not have rabies.

Animal Control said that the Humane Society handles adoptions and performs temperament testing on the dogs before they are adopted out.