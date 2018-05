× 1 person injured after shooting outside North Carolina mall

GASTONIA, N.C. – One person was shot and injured outside a North Carolina shopping mall on Thursday, according to WBTV.

Crews were called to Eastridge Mall at 246 N. New Hope Road in Gastonia where police said the victim was shot in the parking lot and taken to a hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s name, the extent of the injuries or details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.