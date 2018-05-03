1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is dead following an overnight officer-involved shooting in Alamance County, according to Kirk Puckett with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Puckett said during a press conference Thursday morning that the shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. at a home on Oak Grove Church Road after two Alamance County deputies and one detective responded to a disturbance call.

Arriving officers repeatedly told the unidentified suspect to stand down. At some point, the suspect fired at least one shotgun round and the officers returned fire, killing him.

Puckett said that even though the shot was fired, it's unknown whether it was fired directly at the officers.

As per protocol, the three officers have been put on administrative leave. None of them were injured.

The identity of the suspect will be released following an autopsy.

This is the Liberty home Alamance County deputies were called to last night. The officer involved shooting left one person dead. pic.twitter.com/A75EHfJ83h — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) May 3, 2018