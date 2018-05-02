× Woman pleads guilty to killing husband with fire extinguisher

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman pleaded guilty on Monday to beating her 74-year-old husband to death with a fire extinguisher, according to NJ.com.

Laciana Tinsley, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the January 2017 death of Douglas Tinsley.

Tinsley said she was acting in self-defense when she hit her husband in the head with the fire extinguisher. She told a 911 dispatcher at the time that he was trying to smother her.

Tinsley has a July 20 court date and faces a 24-year prison sentence.