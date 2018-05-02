× Woman hit, killed by car in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit and killed by a car in Thomasville on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

At 5:31 a.m., police came to N.C. 109 near Liberty Drive after a report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Thomasville police said 29-year-old Daisy Lynn Brooks, of Thomasville, was walking in the north lane of N.C. 109 when she was hit by a 2004 Honda Civic.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

The driver of the Civic was not injured.

No charges have been filed but Thomasville police are still investigating.