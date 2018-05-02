× Woman dies after falling from emergency window of party bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman died after falling from the emergency window of a party bus in Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to WSOC.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Polly Rogers, was killed after being hit by two cars around 10:25 p.m. on North Tryon Street.

Officers said Rogers fell out of a window on the right side of the bus and landed in the center lane of the street before being hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene

“Out of nowhere, I just come out of nowhere and started yelling, ‘Yo, stop, stop, stop, slow down, slow down, call 911, call 911. Call an ambulance! Everybody was kept driving and driving and driving,” said witness Juan Vasquez.

Authorities said the Charlotte Party Charters bus was on its way to a bar in uptown from UNC Charlotte, but it was not clear if Rogers was a student at the university.

The bus stopped and remained at the scene after Rogers fell.

So far, no charges have been filed.