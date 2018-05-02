Woman angry after 1-year-old boy allegedly beaten at day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman is looking for answers after she says her 1-year-old was severely beaten Monday afternoon at a day care in Indianapolis.

Tiffany Griffin told WXIN that she received a call from an employee at Kiddiegarden saying her child had been injured. When she arrived, her son Jesse had a bloody face with swollen lips and eyes.

According to Griffin, the employee claimed a 2-year-old girl had attacked her son, but she's skeptical and doesn't believe the girl caused Jesse's injuries.

"It's no way a baby, a 2-year-old and that baby was small and she didn't look like she was the violent type, and her mom said she wasn't the violent type. Her mom said scratches her baby might do, but when she saw that picture she started crying and said her baby wouldn't do anything like that," she said.

In a statement to WXIN, Kiddiegarden said it is "deeply saddened" to hear about the incident:

We have been diligently working with law enforcement, child protective services, as well as state agencies on this matter. We have been fully cooperative and transparent with law enforcement to complete their investigation. Our hearts go out to Jesse and his family and are praying for his well being.

The worker has since been fired, the station reported.

Jesse is being examined at a nearby hospital. He is said to be in good spirits.