Woman accused of biting, whipping son with vacuum cord for not cleaning

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut woman allegedly whipped her 11-year-old son with a vacuum cleaner power cord and bit him after he refused to stop playing video games and help her clean, according to the Stamford Advocate.

It happened in Stamford Saturday afternoon when the woman asked her son to stop playing his Playstation and help her. When he refused, she took the system.

The boy, who then became upset, started calling his mother disrespectful names.

That’s when she began whipping him with the cord before he went to her room and began throwing things at her. The newspaper said they then got into a fight and she bit the 11-year-old boy.

After the fight, he called his aunt and asked her to call police.

Police say the boy had a bite mark on his chest and welts on his left shoulder, hip and elbow.

The mother has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.