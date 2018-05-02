× Tractor-trailer crash closes Business 40 westbound in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash closed Business 40 westbound in Kernersville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Linville Road and is affecting all westbound lanes.

Blake Jones, public information officer for the Kernersville Police Department, says the tractor-trailer hit multiple vehicles. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

