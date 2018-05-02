This incredible bed & breakfast is 35 miles off North Carolina’s coast

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — The Frying Pan Tower was built about 35 miles off the North Carolina coast in 1964 as a Coast Guard Lighthouse to help boats navigate away from the shallow Frying Pan Shoals located nearby, WTVD reports.

Guardsmen lived in the tower full-time until the 1970s. GPS made the tower obsolete and it sat abandoned for years until the government auctioned it off in 2010 to Charlotte Software Engineer Richard Neal for $85,000.

CHECK THIS OUT! The Frying Pan Tower has been made into a bed and breakfast, 35 miles off the N.C. coast, and we got a look inside! https://t.co/osi0lXNoPf pic.twitter.com/NAg3YJaZPa — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) May 2, 2018

Neal had to purchase the tower sight unseen and had no idea what he would do with it. He only knew he loved it.

“This is so much of so many people’s history from this region and other areas that have grown up out on the water,” Neal said. “Even myself, an Oklahoma boy that hadn’t spent much time on water fell in love with it the first time I came out here.”

