GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are conducting a death investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were found dead at 2101 Finley St. in the southeastern part of the city.

There is no word on a cause of death for either victim and the victims' names have not been released.

Finley Street is blocked off and Britton Street is closed between South Benbow Road and Belcrest Drive while officers investigate.