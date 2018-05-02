Photo shows items found in bedroom of North Carolina teen who allegedly wrote ‘hit list’

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A photo shows several firearms that were found in the bedroom of a 16-year-old North Carolina student who was arrested Tuesday after authorities were given a “hit list” he and another student allegedly wrote, WLOS reports.

The list, written by the 16-year-old boy and his teenage girlfriend, included the names of 11 students, Franklin High School Principal Barry Woody, and law enforcement officials.

Breaking:cache of guns,ammo found in 16yrold male student’s room:Macon Co Sheriff. Student suspected in “Hit List”case. @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/q6MKbzduK0 — Kimberly King (@KimKingReports) May 2, 2018

The items seized from the teen’s room include:

Winchester .22 rifle

Mossberg 702 .22 rifle

Mossberg 12 ga shotgun

SKS 7.62 X 39 Rifle

.22 revolver

.45 pistol

.22 handgun

9 mm handgun

WLOS has confirmed that the two students have been undergoing mental evaluations. Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said he expects to file criminal charges on both students.

During an interview, the 16-year-old admitted that he had access to all of the guns in his bedroom, along with other weapons in his house.

Deputies say the weapons were part of a revenge plot.