× Mom who locked kids in hot car to teach them a lesson sentenced to prison

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A Texas woman whose two toddlers died after she left them in a hot car in May 2017 to teach them a lesson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, WFAA reports.

Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, was found guilty of two counts of injury to a child in the deaths of her children, 16-month-old Cavanaugh Ramirez and 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez.

The incident happened on May 26 in Parker County when Randolph found her children playing inside the car.

An arrest warrant said Randolph told her children to get out of the car and her daughter refused. So she shut the door to teach her “a lesson.” She thought the children could get themselves out of the car.

The 25-year-old then went inside her home, smoked marijuana and fell asleep for several hours.

The children were pronounced dead at about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said she has changed her story multiple times, including one where she broke a car window to make it look like an accident.