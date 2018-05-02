Mental Health: Stress & Anxiety in Adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone experiences stress at one time or another, at all stages of life. We all respond to stress differently though and need to learn how to cope with it when it comes. Feeling stressed or anxious is normal, but if these feelings start to become overwhelming and affect your ability to perform normal tasks or cause difficulty sleeping, then it is time to seek help.

Stress-relieving activities like exercise, rest or listening to music are a great way to overcome everyday stress. Everyone relaxes in a different way, so it is important that you figure out what works best for you. If the activities that normally help you feel better are not working or your feelings of stress and anxiety are becoming overpowering, it may be time to look for professional help.

Seeking treatment from a licensed professional can help you navigate your feelings without letting them overwhelm you. If you are experiencing symptoms of severe anxiety that are impairing your daily life, you should talk to your Primary Care Physician or seek an evaluation from a behavioral health specialist. At Cone Health, we offer behavioral health services inpatient as well as outpatient, our team of highly skilled nurses, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, counselors, social workers and therapists work to ensure each patient’s recovery from a wide range of mental health conditions.

Physician Background:

Benny Lucas is the chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care services at Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital. Lucas earned a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, New York. He is pursuing a doctorate degree in health care administration from the University of Phoenix.