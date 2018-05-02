Meet the candidates for Guilford County district attorney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time in the history of Guilford County, there will be a female district attorney. The question is: which one?

Two Democrats are facing off in the primary. Stephanie Reese currently works as Assistant District Attorney, with 17 years of experience. Avery Crump spent 11 years as an Assistant District Attorney, and followed that with nine years as a district court judge. If Crump is elected, she would also be the first African-American to serve as Guilford County district attorney.

FOX8 asked each candidate about their legal background, why they’re running, what the biggest need in Guilford County is from a legal perspective and why they deserve your vote. Each candidate was also asked to reflect on the history being made in this race.

Avery Crump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephanie Reese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video