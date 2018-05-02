Davidson County neighborhood targeted in string of break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A neighborhood in the Welcome area has recently been a target of a string of break-ins.

The sheriff's office says a few of them happened on Crescent Court over the weekend.

Jeremy Robins just moved to this community two months ago from St. Louis. He says his property has been broken into twice already. The first happened just a few weeks ago.

"Someone did try to break into our house and I was gone," Robins said.

The second time came over the weekend.

"I noticed my trunk was open," Robins said.

He knew his car was broken into the second he stepped outside Monday morning.

"So there was a hoodie that was right here, which is this one," Robins said, showing the same piece of clothing that was given back to him by deputies after thieves stole it.

It was found three doors down in Jaime Sanchez's yard.

Sanchez says his home was targeted too.

"Everything was rummaged through, paperwork was everywhere and it's obvious that someone went through," Sanchez said.

Sanchez says his mom's Ford Explorer was targeted and this isn't the first time this has happened to them. His dad's trailer was broken into before, which made them install a home security unit.

"Thinking about adding more cameras now," Sanchez said.

Neighbors like Tiffany Ward started to post suspicious activity online using the Nextdoor app.

Ward says she's sad to see this happening in her neighborhood.

"It's just a shame that people have to be that way over some loose change or a bag," Ward said.

Robins and Sanchez say the thieves didn't get away with much. They were proactive in keeping money and valuable items out of their cars.