GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 40 in Guilford County Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:10 a.m. and closed two of four lanes near West Wendover Avenue at mile marker 214. The scene is expected to be clear at 11 a.m.

Additional details, including any potential injuries, are currently unknown.

Traffic backup on I-40 Eastbound because of overturned truck. Backup starts near West Wendover exit. pic.twitter.com/4hPNh8SwZr — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) May 2, 2018