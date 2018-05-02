Construction worker dies after falling off asphalt paving machine and being run over by it

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A construction worker was killed on the job when a paving machine ran over him, according to Orange City police.

Orange City police and fire/rescue came to a medical facility currently under construction at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Police learned at the scene that 72-year-old Ulysses Tolbert, of Deltona, Florida, was operating an asphalt paving machine and moving it to another area of the parking lot under construction.

For an unknown reason, Tolbert fell off the machine as was partially run over by it.

Other workers stopped the machine and tried to lift it off Tolbert with a skid steer but they were unsuccessful.

Tolbert was pronounced dead at the scene.