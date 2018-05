× Commercial fire closes portion of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem is closed due to a commercial fire.

The road is closed from Academy Street to Link Road. No injuries have been reported and the fire is under control.

The Department of Transportation estimates the road will re-open around 1 p.m. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.