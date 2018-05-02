Celebrate spring with these delicious strawberry recipes
North Carolina strawberries are ripe and ready for picking and eating. And this Friday is Strawberry Day at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.
Here are a few favorite recipes Whitaker Farms in Randolph County.
Morning Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 small vanilla yogurt
- 1 peeled banana
- 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries
- 1 peeled orange
- 1 1/2 cup of milk
- 1/4 cup of chipped ice
Directions:
- Mix first five ingredients in a blender
- Add chipped ice and blend
- Makes two servings
Quick Strawberry Pie
Filling Ingredients:
- 4 cups of strawberries
- 1 cup of sugar
Directions Filling:
- Slice strawberries and sprinkle sugar over them — stir
Crust Ingredients:
- 1 stick of melted butter
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of flour
- 1 cup of milk
Directions Crust:
- Mix all ingredients with an electric mixer
- Pour into greased 13×9 glass baking pan
- Pour strawberries over mixture and stir enough to even it out in the pan
- Bake in the oven at 359-degrees for one hour
Faylene’s Strawberry Delight
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of strawberries
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 1 box of Vanilla Wafers
- 2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
- 1/2 box of confectioner’s sugar
- 1 large container of cool whip
- 1/2 cup of pecans
Directions:
- Slice strawberries and cover with sugar and let it stand for 20 minutes; stir occasionally
- Layer 1: Crumble Vanilla Wafers for the crust and spread in a 9×13 baking dish
- Layer 2: Mix cream cheese, cool whip, confectioner’s sugar with an electric mixer
- Spread mixture over crust.
- Layer 3: Spread prepared strawberries over mixture
- Layer 4: Spread cool whip over strawberries
- Sprinkle pecans on top
- Refrigerate for an hour before serving