Celebrate spring with these delicious strawberry recipes

North Carolina strawberries are ripe and ready for picking and eating. And this Friday is Strawberry Day at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

Here are a few favorite recipes Whitaker Farms in Randolph County.

Morning Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 small vanilla yogurt

1 peeled banana

1/2 cup of sliced strawberries

1 peeled orange

1 1/2 cup of milk

1/4 cup of chipped ice

Directions:

Mix first five ingredients in a blender Add chipped ice and blend Makes two servings

Quick Strawberry Pie

Filling Ingredients:

4 cups of strawberries

1 cup of sugar

Directions Filling:

Slice strawberries and sprinkle sugar over them — stir

Crust Ingredients:

1 stick of melted butter

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of flour

1 cup of milk

Directions Crust:

Mix all ingredients with an electric mixer Pour into greased 13×9 glass baking pan Pour strawberries over mixture and stir enough to even it out in the pan Bake in the oven at 359-degrees for one hour

Faylene’s Strawberry Delight

Ingredients:

3 cups of strawberries

3/4 cup of sugar

1 box of Vanilla Wafers

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese

1/2 box of confectioner’s sugar

1 large container of cool whip

1/2 cup of pecans

Directions: