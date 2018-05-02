× Attorney General: More than 2.5 million North Carolinians impacted by Facebook privacy breach

RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that his investigation determined that 2,521,064 North Carolinians’ data was shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.

Facebook provided this estimate as part of the attorney general’s ongoing investigation.

“People aren’t expecting to trade their privacy for a Facebook page,” Stein said. “As a result of my investigation, we now know that more than 2.5 million North Carolinians may have been impacted by this breach. I will continue my investigation into Facebook’s policies to make sure that we are adequately protected in the future.”

Facebook estimates that it shared a total of 70,489,579 American users’ data.