2 dead after military plane crashes in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two people are dead after a military plane crashed in Savannah, Georgia Wednesday morning, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The US Air Force confirmed that an Air National Guard C-130 crashed in the area.

The crash did not occur at the airport but a few miles away, off state Highway 21, airport spokeswoman Candace Carpenter said. Smoke was visible from the airport.

Minh Phan was at an outlet mall in Pooler, Georgia, a few miles away when he captured an image of smoke rising over the tree line.

Huge smoke plume near @fly_SAV. View from Tanger Outlets in Pooler. Trying to confirm what this is. pic.twitter.com/Httr7QG1nH — Minh Phan (@WXMinh) May 2, 2018

A tweet from the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association showed the tail of the plane emerging from black smoke and fire. Highway 21 has been shut down, the union said.

Last month, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mac Thornberry, released a statement saying the “readiness of the military is at a crisis point” after reports that 16 American service members had been killed in noncombat aircraft crashes over a matter of weeks.

Last summer, the Marine Corps ground its fleet of KC-130T aircraft, a variant of the C-130, following a crash that killed 15 Marines and one sailor in Mississippi.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018