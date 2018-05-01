× Woman who beat kids, shaved their heads for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 26-year-old Idaho woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for beating her children and shaving their heads for eating a tub of ice cream, KTVB reports.

Priscilla Zapata will serve her sentence in the Canyon County Jail and will serve four years of felony probation for felony injury to a child.

Court documents say Zapata told relatives that she “lost it” on July 18, 2017, after she found her children — two boys and two girls ranging in age from 3 to 9 — had eaten the ice cream. Deputies said she beat her four children with a belt, causing extensive bruising.

One of the girls told investigators that Zapata bit her, shoved her face into the ice cream and pushed her into a wall. Her other daughter said she was grabbed by the throat and lifted into the air.

Zapata also shaved both girls’ heads as punishment.

The children are being cared for by family members under the supervision of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.