Woman points pistol at intruder charging with shovel: ‘If you take one more step, I’ll kill you’

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman took matters into her own hands last week when she pulled a pistol on an intruder who broke into her home and began charging her and her 17-year-old daughter with a shovel, according to KWTX.

Laura Williams was asleep at her Limestone County home on April 24 when she was awoken by the doorbell.

“I went to the door and just kind of opened it and there was an older man standing at my front door with a shovel and he asked for a lady’s name and I said ‘there’s no one here by that name I’m sorry, you’re at the wrong house, she doesn’t live here,’” Williams said.

She thought the man had left but when she looked through the blinds, she saw him standing “at the opening of the woods with a shovel” in his hand.

Williams ran and woke up her daughter before going to her bedroom to retrieve her guns.

“No sooner did we get to the bedroom and shut the door, he was kicking in the front door and hitting it with the shovel,” she said.

That’s when Williams got her pistol out of her bedside drawer and confronted the man. She told him, “if you take one more step, I’ll kill you.”

The man left and Williams called local authorities. Deputies eventually found 47-year-old Allen Tompkins at a nearby trailer park.

He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation and taken to jail on a $20,000 bond.