Video shows North Carolina officers playing basketball with kids

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A heartwarming video garnering thousands of views on Facebook shows a North Carolina police department going above and beyond to spend time in the community.

A video posted Monday morning by the Rocky Mount Police Department shows several officers playing a pickup game of basketball with several local children.

“Rocky Mount PD bringing the heat in the backyard basketball game,” the post said. “Community Policing at its best. And yes we did win!”

In just 24 hours, the post has more than 2,500 shares.